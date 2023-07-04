Actress Letoya Makhene shared her reasons behind leaving the second-most watched soapie on local television

She became a household name on Generations: The Legacy, but she admitted that it was not easy

The star has a new movie coming out on Netflix with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa called Home Wrecker

Letoya has a new film on the way on Netflix called 'Home Wrecker' alongside Enhle Mbali Mlothswa.

Letoya Makhene has finally revealed the reason behind her decision to leave the hit SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Following her stint as Tshidi Phakade on the much-loved soapie, the actress became a household name.

Letoya says she had no life outside Generations: The Legacy so she left

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Letoya said life on set consumed most of her time and left none for her personal life.

Her love for the film industry also influenced her decision to go the other route instead of staying on the soapie.

She also told the news publication that the 16-hour work schedule no longer served her.

"You are learning scripts over and over, you've got no life outside that soapie."

Letoya grateful for her many other talents as they help sustain her life

Not only does she act, but she is also a qualified traditional healer and singer, and songwriter.

To fully nurture her other talents, Letoya Makhene had to let go of Tshidi Phakade despite her significant role in the soapie.

Tshidi released a song titled Ngihawukele, and it has performed pretty well on YouTube.

She thanked her supporters as she is an independent artist and did not promote the single.

"Thank you to everyone for the 732K views on my song Ngihawukele on YouTube. I have no record label, I haven’t promoted this song and haven’t even released a music video. I truly appreciate your love and support."

Letoya stars in a new epic drama film Home Wrecker to be released on Netflix with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Briefly News previously reported that Letoya Makhene bagged a lead role in a Netflix film titled Home Wrecker.

She plays the character Kenzie and stars alongside actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa in the movie produced by Salamina Mosese.

