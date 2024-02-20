Nomzamo Mbatha praised retired footballer Siyabonga Nomvethe for inspiring her and others in a video making rounds online

Mbatha emphasised the importance of being a tangible representation of a dream realised, citing Nomvethe as an example of someone who showed her that success was possible

Social media users applauded Mbatha for giving Nomvethe his flowers and shared their admiration for the football star

Nomzamo Mbatha recently moved Mzansi with the touching story of how retired professional football player Siyabonga Nomvethe inspired her to want more in her life.

Nomzamo Mbatha on how Siyabonga Nomvethe inspired her. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE and Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha praises Siyabonga Nomvethe

South African social media users agreed with the award-winning actress and motivational speaker about how former football star Siyabonga Nomvethe inspired many.

Speaking in a video shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News, the star spoke about how she used to look up to Nomvethe when she was growing up in KwaMashu. She said:

"It's so important to be a tangible representation of a dream realised. I am not a fan of anyone in 2023 who says I grew up not seeing it because you are disrespecting those who came before you and showed you it was possible.

"I saw it. Do you know where I saw it? Siyabonga Nomvethe. One of the best football players in this country who went on to play in Europe and all over the world and he was for C-Section, KwaMashu. That man is one of the people who showed me, and one of the people who was tangible, who would drive his car and park it by his mother's house."

Watch the video below:

Nomzamo Mbatha applauded for giving Nomvethe his flowers

Social media users hailed Nomzamo Mbatha for giving the legendary football star his flowers. Many also shared the same sentiments with the actress.

@__T_touch said:

"Bro the way I love this woman . Even the way she speaks. Ay! And she gave the GOAT his flowers . I love her even more now."

@jawawa95 commented:

"He was indeed the best player."

@MondlyShezi added:

"And he built a mansion elokshini, ngathi namanje usahlala khona."

@MelShongwe888 noted:

"Thanks Nomi for reminding us and giving proper accolades to the most humble, talented striker and a legend. And I like this joke, when Marks Maponyane congratulated him after the game on his birthday and his response was “happy birthday to you too” need to check the archives."

