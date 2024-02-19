Media personality Anele Mdoda defended socialite Yams Zwaka, who allegedly slept with her best friend's husband

The 947 radio host shared a tweet responding to a troll and shared that people should not drag Yams only but also the man

Many netizens dragged Anele to hell and back for standing by the socialite, others also shared that they weren't surprised

Anele Mdoda was dragged on social media by netizens after she defended Yams Zwakala. Image: @zintathu, @yamszwakala

Media personality Anele Mdoda caught smoke on social media after she defended a socialite who did her best friend dirty.

Anele Mdoda defends Yams Zwakala

947 radio host Anele Mdoda found herself making headlines on social media once again after she was dragged for defending the SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago's daughter Mmabodiba Kganyago after she passed matric with flying colours.

Not so long ago, she trended after she shared a tweet defending socialite Yams Zwakala, who allegedly slept with her best friend's husband. The star slammed trolls sharing that she isn't the only one at fault.

She wrote:

"So they all didn’t want to sleep with her?all of this was under duress on their part? How does she make so many perfect people do the wrong thing?"

Netizens drag Anele Mdoda

Shortly after she shared her tweet, many social media users dragged her to hell and back for standing by the 23-year-old socialite Yams Zwakala. See some of the responses below:

@Lisa_Akh wrote:

"Its about loyalty ANELE scrap the “other people” where is her loyalty to her supposed sister."

@MissNtabeni said:

"Your true colours finally come out,the girl showed she has no loyalty, you're defending ubufebe of a 23 year old."

@Mpu2mi responded:

"Respectfully, I think you should sit this one out."

@kattergat commented:

"So you would rather deny your loyalty to your bestfriend on grounds of trying to share the blame with others?"

@Sipokamlu mentioned:

"Stand this one out Anele. Nothing qualifies you to comment."

@theniceguyvee replied:

"Sometimes it’s okay to just not say anything at all..."

@SiyaJay20205 wrote:

"I'm not surprised you are defending her because your sister is also a ho."

@Nesta54714744 commented:

"It makes sense why you would defend her behaviour."

