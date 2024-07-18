Nonku Williams recently gave fans a look into her life as a single black woman

The Real Housewives of Durban star alluded to having to wake up at odd hours to provide for her family

Mzansi gushed over Nonku, praising her resilience and for doing it all while still looking fabulous

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nonku Williams got real about life as a single woman. Images: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams showed followers how she functions on a day-to-day basis as a single woman.

Nonku Williams embraces single motherhood

Reality TV star, Nonku Williams is more than just the pretty face we see on our screens from time to time.

She is also a mother, friend, influencer and businesswoman with a recurring reality TV appearance on the Real Housewives franchise.

Having cut ties with her controversial ex, Rough Diamond, the star gave Mzansi a glimpse into her life as a single black woman, alluding to the need to make tough decisions for the benefit of her and her children's future.

Taking to her Instagram page, the other half of Jo-Ku posted a video stepping out of a posh luxury car with some luggage and hopping into a sleek Mercedes-Benz V-Class for what appeared to be an early-morning business trip:

She appeared calm and composed as she got ready to put her business face on and get the bread:

"Chronicles of a Single Black Woman.

"Proverbs 31:14-15: 'She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family.'"

Mzansi shows love to Nonku Williams

Fans gushed over Nonku's independence and good looks:

nonhle_dubea said:

"Wow! Nonku, you are the queen you know you are."

yondy_m_enterprise gushed over Nonku:

"When beauty meets brains, you are such a gem and boss babe."

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe wrote:

"Miss independent; that’s why we love her. Listen, Nonks; we see God through you. Keep living your best life, sis. We love you."

lebekoportia1 showed love to Nonku:

"My Nonku Noks boss babe, they can never make me hate you."

lundi.dzanibe_seale posted:

"You're such an inspiration, Nonku."

Nonku Williams lands in legal trouble

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams being sued for defamation.

The socialite made some serious allegations about an A-list couple, and they want her to pay for her statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News