Reality TV star Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi is speaking out about their failed relationship

He accused her of being knee-deep in debt when they met and claimed he helped her financially

Ndlanzi also described her as controlling and said she treated him like the woman in the relationship, leading to their breakup

Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi is spilling the tea about their failed relationship. It looks like the controversial businessman is trying to get back at Nonku Williams who made some damning allegations against him.

Dumisani Ndlanzi lets the cat out of the bag

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams rubbed up her ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond the wrong way when she accused him of stealing from her. RD has been on a mission to prove his innocence and is telling the world everything about their relationship.

According to ZiMoja, Rough Diamond recently opened up about their failed relationship. He said that Nonku was knee-deep in debt when they met and he used his money to help her. He also challenged the reality TV star to provide proof that he stole material worth R300 000 from her.

"I had to pay the workers from my own pocket when I first met her. She did not have money. I am challenging her to release any form of proof that says I stole money from her."

Dumisani Ndlanzi says Nonku was too controlling

The businessman also got into the details of their affair. He said Williams was too controlling. He revealed that he was asked to move in with Nonku and after he did she started treating him like he was the woman in the relationship.

He also poured cold water on the hopes that they would ever get back together. He added:

"I felt like I was the girlfriend and not the other way around. She wanted things done her way."

Nonku Williams ignores legal threats by former partner RD

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Nonku Williams called out her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi, also known as Rough Diamond, for scamming her. He has since fought back, but she could not be less bothered.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), Nonku Williams said Dumisani Ndlanzi scammed her. She alleged that he stole building material worth R300,000 from her.

