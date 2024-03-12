Nonku Williams could not be bothered by the legal threats made by her former partner Dumisani Ndlanzi

Williams accused Ndlanzi, who is also known as Rough Diamond, of accusing him of stealing building material worth R300,000

Ndlazi's legal team issued Nonku Williams with papers stating that she should give Ndlanzi a written apology

Reality TV star Nonku Williams called out her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi, also known as Rough Diamond, for scamming her. He has since fought back, but she could not be less bothered.

Nonku Williams has failed to apologise to her former partner Dumisani Ndlanzi.

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams says Rough Diamond scammed her

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), Nonku Williams said Dumisani Ndlanzi scammed her. She alleged that he stole building material worth R300,000 from her.

In the episode, Nonku said:

"That man scammed me! He stole material from the site worth R300, 000. I was in love. I mixed my business with pleasure, and I regret it. but I also learned my lesson. I am here, and I have moved on."

Ndlanzi orders Nonku to apologise

Through his legal team, Ndlazi issued Nonku Williams with legal papers stating that she should write and post a written apology to him. ZiMoja quoted the contents of the documents, which read:

"Our client will be forced to protect and clear his good name and reputation by taking all necessary legal steps."

The letter also continues by accusing Nonku of making those unfounded claims and posting them on social media.

Nonku ignores letters from Ndlanzi's lawyers

Instead of shaking in her boots and drafting the letter, Nonku Williams ignored it. Instead, she reportedly instructed her lawyers to send letters with demands to Ndlanzi's legal team.

The news publication also stated that Nonku Williams would not apologise to someone who owed her a lot of money.

Rough Diamond moves on

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rough Diamond has married his girlfriend after breaking up with Nonku Wiliams.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member's ex is said to have allegedly married his Nonku look-alike. Social media users shared their opinions regarding RD's alleged wedding.

