Hollywood actress Charlize Theron's remarks about Afrikaans did not sit well with the Pan South African Language board

The South African-born The Italian Job star recently claimed that only 44 people speak the language in Mzansi, adding that her mother tongue is a dying language

Defending Afrikaans, PanSALB slammed Charlize's remarks and claimed that 60% of people who speak the language in Mzansi are black

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has reacted to Charlize Theron's remarks about her mother tongue. In a recent interview, the South African-born Hollywood superstar claimed Afrikaans is a dying language.

Charlize Theron claimed Afrikaans Is a dying language. Image: @charlizeafrica

The actress' comments did not sit well with PanSALB. In a statement reacting to her comments claiming that about only 44 people speak the language in Mzansi, the board cited a report by the Stats South Africa Community Survey of 2018.

According to the survey, Afrikaans is the third most spoken language in Mzansi. TshisaLIVE reports that PanSALB labelled The Italian Job star's remarks as "misleading".

The statement further revealed that 60% of people who speak Afrikaans are black, adding that Charlize Theron's remarks perpetuate the "misconception" that the language is only used by "white 'boere' South Africans".

According to the publication, PanSALB also claimed that Charlize's mother tongue is also used as a medium of instruction in Mzansi schools.

