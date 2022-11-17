World-renowned actress Charlize Theron rocked Mzansi and the entire Afrikaans community when she claimed that the language is dying

Opening up about her Afrikaans heritage, the Hollywood superstar hilariously claimed that only 44 people now speak the language in Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed views to her remarks with some hilariously claiming that Afriforum is going to open a case against The Italian Job actress

Charlize Theron is topping the trends list after her remarks about her home language. The Hollywood superstar claimed only about 44 people still speak Afrikaans in Mzansi.

Charlize Theron shared that Afrikaans is a dying language. Image: @charlizeafrica

Source: Instagram

Slamming the language, The Devil's Advocate star reportedly said Afrikaans is "a dying language". News24 reports that Charlize Theron said she only learned to speak English fluently when she moved to the US a while back.

The Italian Job actress also reportedly said Afrikaans is not a very helpful language when she opened up about her Afrikaans heritage.

Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to her comments. Some slammed The Old Guard star while others hilariously dragged Afriforum into the matter.

@UnmovedLee said:

"Afriforum is going through all her movie dialogues and interviews to find something to take her to court for."

@Jentina3DArtist asked:

"Then why is the best selling concerts and festivals, Afrikaans ones?"

@solwazi wrote:

"Well in context if all 44 people go to every concert that means 100% attendance every time so you're not wrong."

@Mthobysy commented:

"Afriforum is opening a case against her tomorrow morning."

@callsign_sk wrote:

"And besides, it's not really news we have much much bigger things to worry about in SA, @News24 maybe put some effort into reporting and stop looking for attention."

@BourerTheFunk said:

"And that was 'Charlize Theron' with her hit single 'The Dying Language' taken from her debut album '44 People'."

@SandraEhrenLouw added:

"I don't really care what you think! I love my Afrikaans."

