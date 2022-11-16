Msaki has taken to her timeline for the first time since she trended after rumours of her cheating ways surfaced online

The singer has been accused of being a homewrecker after it was reported that Smash Afrika is cheating on his wife with Msaki

Msaki did not address the rumours but shared that she's focused on writing music that uplifts and many on her timeline continued shaming her for the alleged affair

Msaki has broken her silence after she trended for allegedly cheating with a married man. The singer is apparently romantically involved with 5FM presenter Smash Afrika.

Msaki broke her silence after being accused of cheating with married Smash Afrika.

Source: Instagram

Smash Afrika is married to the daughter of veteran actress Rami Chuene. The TV presenter is allegedly two-timing Kefiloe Chuene with Msaki.

Msaki and Smash Afrika have been trending the whole week since the cheating scandal made headlines over the weekend. Breaking her silence, Msaki shared that she has nothing but love for her fans after they defended her on Twitter.

She said she's focused on writing uplifting songs amid the rumours of her affair. She added that her purpose is to "sing us better". She did not deny nor confirm her relationship with Smash.

ZAlebs reports that Smash Afrika told Sunday World that Msaki brings him peace when he was confronted about the rumours.

Peeps took to Msaki's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed views to her post. While some showed her support, others continued accusing her of being a homewrecker.

@Roman305III commented:

"Mina I love you Msaki I really do kodwa you are still a homewrecker. You make mjolo an extreme sport."

@Deee___ said:

"Your music is smashing."

@sewelankoana wrote:

"In life you must never address rumours. Let people run with whatever story they think they know."

@SRibons commented:

"See why umfana athe, 'She is my peace.' She just says 'namaste' instead of fighting or trying to explain herself unnecessarily."

@phindig29 said:

"We are safety wena peace and happiness yethu."

@TwaRSA26 added:

"Write about how you are a married man's side chxck."

