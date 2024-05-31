Social media star Ghost Hlubi brought a beaming smile to Lasizwe's face during their Awkward Dates episode

While there, the influencer surprised the comedian with gifts, including sneakers and other goodies

Ghost Hlubi's girlfriend, Seemah, reacted to the video and asked Lasizwe not to steal her man from her

Ghost Hlubi swept Lasizwe off his feet when he showed up for their date, bearing gifts. The social media star was Lasizwe's latest guest on the YouTube show Awkward Dates.

Ghost Hlubi made Lasizwe blush during their 'Awkward Dates'. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe blushes at Ghost Hlubi

A very speechless Lasizwe Dambuza was surprised by Ghost Hlubi after he brought him gifts. Ghost Hlubi handed the star a pair of pink Sneaker Couture kicks, which left him blushing from ear to ear.

Lasizwe was gobsmacked, and when he shared the video, he captioned it:

"Haaaaaa!!!! No ways!!! BATHONG??"

Ghost Hlubi's girlfriend Seemah asks Lasizwe not to steal her man

Reacting to the video, Ghost Hlubi's girlfriend, Seemah, joked and asked Lasizwe not to steal her man from her.

"Please @lasizwe don’t take my man. You were just allowed to borrow him for one day."

This response caused followers to laugh and comment with laughing emojis.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens lauded Ghost Hlubi for having a kind heart and mannerisms.

@WeziDaily said:

"Ghost Hlubi is so sweet guys people have said terrible things about him but he never responds."

@therealxolo said:

"He is too kind."

@itiswrittten stated:

"Ghost is one focused gent. He uses every opportunity and platform to promote Sneaker Couture or his YouTube."

remoipelo stated:

"Yeah Ghost was taught to never go out with a person and not bring gifts. I think he's the only guest Lasizwe got a gift from since he started this."

androgyn_thae stated:

"Lasizwe's blushing face never disappoints."

prodeltee_sa joked:

"I thought he bought him a car, hape Ghost o kotsi ka koloi."

Ghost Hlubi and Lasizwe do a TikTok challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza and Ghost Hlubi danced together and did their take on a TikTok challenge.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of them doing the MKK dance challenge. Many netizens made fun of them, mostly Lasizwe, as some said the star was very stiff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News