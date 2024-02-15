Ghost Hlubi surprised his girlfriend Seemah with a brand-new Porsche as a Valentine's Day present

The YouTuber shared a video of him handing Seemah a gorgeous bouquet of red roses and the stunning Porsche

Mzansi was in disbelief over this as many debated whether it was real or another stunt

This Valentine's Day gift might just take the cake. YouTuber Ghost Hlubi gifted his on-and-off girlfriend Seemah with a new Porsche.

Ghost Hlubi surprised bae Seemah with a stunning Porsche. Image: @ghost.hlubi

Ghost Hlubi gifts bae a gorgeous Porsche

YouTuber Ghost Hlubi shared a video of him gifting his girlfriend, Amapiano singer Seemah, with a brand-new Porsche as a Valentine's Day gift.

The content creator shared a video of him handing Seemah a gorgeous bouquet of red roses, and the stunning Porsche was parked beautifully behind her.

The video was shared by X gossip page @MDNnewss, who said:

"Ghost Hlubi bought a new Porsche for Seema on Valentine's Day, just weeks after he bought one for himself."

Is this legit it another stunt?

Mzansi found this hard to believe, seeing how Ghost Hlubi previously fake gifted Seemah a Mercedes-Benz.

This was revealed by the Thando hitmaker who said he gave her the car for content purposes.

"That guy, I must have acting classes with him. That video got like one million views. It was that fainting. If I was like, wow baby, I love the car, it was just going to get 50k views. I was like a ride or die.

"I was even practising in my room how I was going to faint. And I think I fell twice... I figured if fell backwards I was going to hurt my head. If I fall forward, at least I can hold on like that, and it worked."

Seemah spoke about the nitty-gritty of their relationship:

“I fought for that relationship more than he did. I was pushing for communication to work. I was pushing for so much to work. This thing of keeping quiet for five days is not right.”

Mzansi debates Ghost Hlubi's gift

Mzansi was in disbelief over this as many debated whether it was real or another stunt.

@MissNtabeni said:

"He doesn't have that kind of money let alone buy a Polo."

@k_lokulunga replied:

"This is just a stunt. I feel sorry for this lady for agreeing to be part of this nonsense. If you can do a follow up you will see around June, these cars will not be here."

@Winxx_777 shared:

"We can't even believe them this time because he admitted last time that when he bout a car it was actually a rental."

