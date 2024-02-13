Kefilwe Mabote flaunted her luxurious lifestyle with a video of her driving a Lamborghini, sparking questions about her source of wealth

South Africans are curious about how she affords her expensive cars, including a Bentley and a Porsche

The socialite's lavish car collection and extravagant lifestyle continue to attract attention and speculation

Popular South African socialite Kefilwe Mabote flexed on the timeline with one of her luxurious cars. The controversial star was cruising in her Lamborghini.

Kefilwe Mabote took her Lamborghini for a ride. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe Mabote flaunts her pricey whip

Kefilwe Mabote is one of the few female celebrities who boasts a luxurious car collection. The star has shared videos of her cars, including a Lamborghini and, recently, a Bentley.

A video shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows Kefiboo driving one of her Lamborghinis. The viral video's caption read:

"Kefilwe Mabote driving her Lamborghini..❤"

Mzansi reacts to Kefilwe Mabote's video

South Africans are still not sure about Kefilwe Mabote's source of wealth. Many headed to the post's comments section to share their thoughts about how the socialite can afford her expensive lifestyle.

@Insightshub_SA said:

"Nice to see how some of our tax money is being used…I approve of this baddie enjoying her life with our tax money."

@busiwe_bubu added:

"What does this girl do for a living? She own a Lamborghini, Bentley and Porsche."

@f6hzgbgtg4 wrote:

"Has she told anyone who she was threatening? Has she released the any concrete evidence about the alleged lobola or we move on and forget about it."

@TruthTeller_99 said:

"Haaai her 79th car in the last 3 years "

@Leebzar1 commented:

"The current "in thing" these fraudsters do is leasing cars just to up their influencer status...dear black child don't fall for this video or this headline...>its not hers."

@ViruzzM asked:

"Where does she work? Coz she buys cars every month."

