Kefilwe Mabote amazed her followers with the reveal of her brand-new Bentley on social media

The Instagram influencer proudly unveiled the luxury car and flexed the certificate of purchase

People are fangirling over Kefilwe's lavish lifestyle and wondering how she makes insane amounts of money

Kefilwe Mabote showed off her new Bentley on social media. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Halala! Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote recently copped a new Bentley.

Dressed to the nines, the influencer left jaws on the floor with the recent revelation of her new car.

Glamourous car show

Kefilwe made quite the entrance at the dealership, as she picked up the sleek white-silverish beauty and proudly flaunted the certificate of purchase.

The influencer who is no stranger to fancy rides shared the moment on Instagram. She said the purchase signifies a new beginning.

See the video below:

SA admire Kefilwe Mabote's Bentley

The grand reveal got Mzansi buzzing. Fans showered Kefiboo with congratulatory messages and admiration.

Her followers are also gushing about her opulent lifestyle. Some people want her to spill the beans about how she makes money because they too want to cruise the streets in high-end vehicles.

@casspernyovest stated:

"Congratulations! Hot car! Ka January nogal!"

@_mpoza asked:

"Nenza njan Kefiloe bethunan?"

@kellykathurima wrote:

"Where do you get the money?"

@iniedo said:

"That’s what am talking about. ❤️"

@annieidibia1 commented:

"That joy is so contagious baby. Love it for you."

@tendailuwo shared:

"Deeply disappointed that Bentley doesn’t include Cheese Puffs with their flowers. "

@fikilemosia mentioned:

"Ok nna I want to ask. Kanti when you go buy a car don’t you know what it looks like, kapa it’s a surprise vele?"

@theapexvibe added:

"People are saying how come she is surprised, don’t know that you custom order these luxury vehicles. It’s made exactly to your specifications and then delivered. So obviously the first time you see it in real life you will be overjoyed!"

