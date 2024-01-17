Taking to social media to share in the excitement of purchasing her new car was South African social media influencer Nadia Jaftha

A TikTok video shows Nadia looking glamorous as she collects her new fiery red Porshe from the dealership

Many of her fans congratulated her on the special moment, saying she was deserving of the luxury car milestone

Nadia Jaftha is now the proud owner of a stunning Porsche. Image: @nadiajaftha

Source: TikTok

South African social media influencer, Nadia Jaftha had her followers and fans going crazy when she pulled an expected surprise by purchasing a seriously cool new ride.

Nadia rides in Porsche luxury

A recent video shared by Nadia shows her rocking a stunning black dress and high heels as she made her way to the car dealership.

The footage takes viewers on the exciting journey of walking through the dealership, signing the final car ownership paperwork and unveiling Nadi's new whip, an entire Porshe - and it is in a hot red colour, too!

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Check out the cool video below:

According to Porsche Newsroom, Porsche cars are synonymous with luxury and sleek design. Owning a Porsche can be a status symbol, a way to project an image of success and refinement. The meticulously crafted interiors, high-quality materials, and iconic silhouette can turn heads and spark conversations.

Mzansi reacts to Nadia's new ride

The comments section of Nadia's TikTok post was abuzz with epic excitement as netizens showered her with love and congratulatory messages. Others commended Nadia on her hard work, saying it pays off.

RoxCanne wrote:

"I love this for you girl!!! Congratulations Nadia, wishing you many safe travels and happy miles."

It's Vee! wrote:

"Congratulations well deserved and earned ."

Zola Nombona commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS NADIA!!"

Daiy Abrahams said:

"HARD WORK PAYS OFF CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️."

Shana_Mey wrote:

"A baddie …. Driving a BADDDDIIIEEE♥️!!!!!!!!!!"

Ange replied:

"This girl is making moves, and I’m loving it for her ❤️❤️proud of you Nadia."

MysticalMe007 commented:

"WORK HARD IN SILENCE! LET YOUR SUCCESS BE THE NOISE! ."

Woman drives off in dream Mercedes after buying it cash

Briefly News previously reported that a South African social media influencer, Yolenda Jawe (@yolzchannel) dream car ownership dreams have been answered.

Taking to social media, Yolenda posted a video of the joyous moment she went to collect her new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 from the dealership.

The footage captures the woman hugging her new whip before it was unveiled, revealing the impressive and stylish German machine.

Source: Briefly News