A South African woman shared a Facebook post showing how she styled her small home

The small space was efficiently decorated with furniture, including a bed on wheels, a TV, and a kitchen area

While some people complimented her design, others poked fun at the bed on wheels

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share images of the interior of her humble abode.

Woman makes the most of her compact home

Images posted on Facebook by Izibele Bella Sam show how she has made the most of a small space and placed her furniture, including a bed on wheels, TV, a washing machine, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, fridge, mini stove, microwave and dining table set, neatly and practically in the one room home.

Mzansi roasts woman's bed

Although the space was impressively styled and decorated, netizens couldn't help poking fun at her bed on wheels. Some people even compared it to a hospital bed.

Izibele Bella Sam did not hold back, responding to her haters with witty comments, such as claiming she crafted the strong bed herself and putting them in their place for making fun of her bed.

Sbo Mmotong KaBhungane replied:

"Beautiful . Try to get adhesive tiles behind the wall where the stove is . You will be able to wipe the oil splatter and dirt from when you’re cooking."

Àvìwè Magubangca Màdikizela said:

"Uwuthathaphi umbhede onamvili,? Ngawugcina esibhedlele nalapho kuyimibhede yezingane."

Sammy Sammie asked:

"What if the bed runs away?"

Phiwe Mbokane wrote:

"Izibele Bella Sam I like how you responded to all the people who are making fun of your bed you have a sense of humour . Keep shinning Queen I respect you ."

Malome Zakes commented:

"Nice place, but the hospital bed."

Katli Leso wrote:

"I love the bed. I was thinking of buying a wardrobe that has wheels, too."

Precious Hlabangane replied:

"Your room darling I love it neat and clean and the combination of the colours dear keep it up❤️."

Sibusiso Praiseworth commented:

"Kuhle kakhulu kodwa umbhede waseHospital is not make sure."

