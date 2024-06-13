Popular social media couple Seemah and Ghost Hlubi headed to the sunny island of Mauritius

The controversial couple shared a video in the pool, and it caused a buzz on X (Twitter)

It was not all rosy during their vacation, as Seemah revealed that Ghost Hlubi lost R30,000

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

YouTubers Seemah and Ghost Hlubi embarked on a holiday in Mauritius and looked like they had the time of their lives.

Seemah and Ghost Hlubi had the time of their lives in Mauritius. Image: @s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

Video of Seemah and Ghost Hlubi trends

The popular social media couple Seemah and Ghost Hlubi, who often make YouTube content, jetted off to Mauritius for their baecation. The two caused quite a stir online with their Instagram posts.

In one of their selfies, they captioned it: "Island boy meets island girl."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Video of Seemah and Ghost Hlubi trends

Controversial X blogger @MusaKhawula shared a video of the two having the time of their lives in the pool.

The couple experienced an unfortunate incident during their vacation. According to Seemah, Ghost Hlubi was robbed of R30,000 while on the island.

The clip, captioned "A look inside Seemah and her boyfriend Ghost Hlubi's vacation in Mauritius," caused quite a buzz on X (Twitter).

Mzansi reacts to Seemah and Ghost Hlubi's video

Netizens are not convinced that the couple really went to Mauritius, looking at their past.

Seemah had once exposed Ghost Hlubi for lying about buying a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to create content for YouTube.

@Dylan822 asked:

"Did they find that R30k????"

@MalumeRichie joked:

"They look together, I mean each other. I mean, nevermind."

@Deefada13 said:

"Just it doesn't end in tears because, no matter what, the patience is too much within us."

@LaronaN_added:

"They went to a really weird Mauritius. It looks like Durban South."

@DSG_015 mentioned:

"This couple doesn't have that thing, yazi, like they just giving more reasons to be single."

Woman's R78K budget for three city trip

In a previous report from Briefly News, an SA family shared their epic journey across Asia and broke down their expenses in a TikTok video. Netizens appreciated the family for sharing their broken-down budget.

The couple spend R78,000 with their toddler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News