Social media influencer Seemah has revealed on social media that her prankster boyfriend, Ghost Hlubi, got robbed

The podcaster shared on a video that some people stole R30K from Ghost Hlubi while they were in Mauritius

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the video of Seemah explaining what conspired

Seemah revealed what happened to her and Ghost Hlubi in Mauritius. Image: @s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

Youtuber and podcaster Seemah became a hot topic after she revealed what happened to her and Ghost Hlubi during their time in Mauritius.

Seemah discloses that Ghost Hlubi lost R30K

Social media influencer Seemah is at it again, and she has made headlines after revealing that her prankster boyfriend lied about buying her a Mercedes-Benz car for his YouTube content.

Recently, the influencer who just rekindled things with Ghost Hlubi disclosed that the prankster, whose real name is Khanya, got robbed of R30K during their time together in Mauritius.

In a video posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, Seemah explained how the R30K was stolen while they were at the beach enjoying themselves.

Musa captioned the video:

"Seemah reveals that she and her on-and-off prankster boyfriend lost R30 000 in Mauritius."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seemah's video

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the clip on social media, many netizens reacted to it:

@Dylan822 wrote:

"That was the money for the whole trip, she is lying."

@kheswa_thenjiwe said:

"I don't believe anything from these two."

@__T_touch responded:

"This could also be a prank."

@Ke_Arturo replied:

"They must go to Mauritius Police. Theres nothing we can do."

@Joy80052354 commented:

"I like how she switched from money for the trip to money for today."

@matlalamalwela tweeted:

"If that was money for today, let them utilise money for tomorrow and so forth."

Seemah signs with Sony Music and debuts single Industry: “Wow this feels like a dream”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Seemah is a popular content creator with a massive audience on different social media platforms.

She has more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 616,000 on Instagram. The influencer has leveraged her social media influence to land a deal with Sony Music Africa as an amapiano artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News