Bottomless Mimosas & 3-Course Meal: Woman Showcases R280 Brunch Special at Durban Hidden Gem
- A Durban woman on TikTok raved about a hidden gem restaurant, One Restaurant and Lounge
- The restaurant offers a three-course brunch special with bottomless mimosas for R280
- The video showcased the restaurant's beautiful decor, and many Durbanites expressed excitement to visit
Who doesn't love a scrumptious three-course meal and bottomless mimosa?
Woman showcases hidden Durban gem
One Durban woman took to social media to plug people on an amazing and affordable restaurant experience.
TikTok user @tinasbahlepa shared a video in which she took viewers along on a brunch date at One Restaurant and Lounge in Glenwood, Durban.
According to the post, the restaurant offers a three-course meal special priced at R280. The best part? The special includes bottomless mimosas, too!
She shared footage of their meals and the restaurant's beautiful aesthetics, which boast a beautiful and cosy seating area, fancy bar, water features, and swimming pool area.
"I loved everything about this restaurant the food was amazing , affordable and absolutely beautiful . Highly recommend," the woman shared in her caption.
Check out the video below:
Restaurant special gets Durban people excited
Many Durbanites were keen to know more about the restaurant and visit it soon.
Slie Makhanya was all about the mimosas:
"You said bottomless mimosas?"
Shazz Mthethwa inquired:
"Haibo why does this look like the MacDonalds Hotel?."
Thandeka MamTmcool omuhle appreciated the plug:
"Thank you for this ."
JWARA LUYANDA was surprised they'd never heard of the hidden gem before:
"I've been around here but I've never noticed it. Ay ngeke I have to go alonethanks for the plug mfethu."
Jaymo778 replied:
"I used to play for them at this place back in the day. Nice to see it has new vibes!"
NKOMO YAMAHLUBI ♻️ asked about the vibes:
"Do they play loud music?"
Bulela_enkosi was instantly influenced:
Nimamanga Nina . Mpelanyanga sipha (You lie. Month end, I'm there)."
Smangele Ndawo wrote:
"Aybo has it always been there coz I've been there twice ."
M A B O N G A replied:
"This happens every day."
