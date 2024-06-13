A Durban woman on TikTok raved about a hidden gem restaurant, One Restaurant and Lounge

The restaurant offers a three-course brunch special with bottomless mimosas for R280

The video showcased the restaurant's beautiful decor, and many Durbanites expressed excitement to visit

Who doesn't love a scrumptious three-course meal and bottomless mimosa?

Woman showcases hidden Durban gem

One Durban woman took to social media to plug people on an amazing and affordable restaurant experience.

TikTok user @tinasbahlepa shared a video in which she took viewers along on a brunch date at One Restaurant and Lounge in Glenwood, Durban.

According to the post, the restaurant offers a three-course meal special priced at R280. The best part? The special includes bottomless mimosas, too!

She shared footage of their meals and the restaurant's beautiful aesthetics, which boast a beautiful and cosy seating area, fancy bar, water features, and swimming pool area.

"I loved everything about this restaurant the food was amazing , affordable and absolutely beautiful . Highly recommend," the woman shared in her caption.

Check out the video below:

Restaurant special gets Durban people excited

Many Durbanites were keen to know more about the restaurant and visit it soon.

Slie Makhanya was all about the mimosas:

"You said bottomless mimosas?"

Shazz Mthethwa inquired:

"Haibo why does this look like the MacDonalds Hotel?."

Thandeka MamTmcool omuhle appreciated the plug:

"Thank you for this ."

JWARA LUYANDA was surprised they'd never heard of the hidden gem before:

"I've been around here but I've never noticed it. Ay ngeke I have to go alonethanks for the plug mfethu."

Jaymo778 replied:

"I used to play for them at this place back in the day. Nice to see it has new vibes!"

NKOMO YAMAHLUBI ♻️ asked about the vibes:

"Do they play loud music?"

Bulela_enkosi was instantly influenced:

Nimamanga Nina . Mpelanyanga sipha (You lie. Month end, I'm there)."

Smangele Ndawo wrote:

"Aybo has it always been there coz I've been there twice ."

M A B O N G A replied:

"This happens every day."

