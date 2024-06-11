TNS visited children who suffered as a result of the tornado in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal

A video of the house music superstar trended online, and he can be seen handing out blankets

The singer prided himself on lending a helping hand to the community as he hails from there

Dance music chart-topper TNS was touched by the tornado which hit the community in Tongaat. He donated to the children in the community and sent a special message in his post.

TNS visited a community in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal who were affected by the tornado. Image: @tns_music

Source: Instagram

TNS donates blankets to community in Tongaat

The Durban muso was touched by the natural disaster, which left some people homeless. The singer visited children from a community affected by the tornado that hit parts of Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the trending video reshared by the X gossip page, @MDNnewss, TNS can be seen handing out blankets and was met by the smiling faces of the young people.

TNS speaks on giving back

The singer shared on Instagram how much he prides himself on helping the community he hails from. TNS handed out blankets to the community, ensuring they were warm during the cold winter.

"Kids❤️❤️ #KZNTornado Seeing the damage done ngithe angidlule ngifake isandla (I thought let me visit the community and help where I could). Ilembe District is where I was born at."

Mzansi lauds TNS for amazing charitable work

Mzansi flooded the singer's comments section and commended him for helping the children.

magalelasfiso77 said:

"God bless you, man."

______titanium_____ added:

"A job well done, Sean."

iilovesky mentioned:

"That's my school too. Thank you, TNS."

Nkulunkulukazi lauded:

"That's wonderful. Syathokoza."

TheRealSmomoh advised:

"He's doing a great job, but next time, boy, leave the camera at home."

