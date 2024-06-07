Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, Vivian visited the Tongaat area in KwaZulu-Natal following the horrific tornado

The Real Housewives of Durban star intends to help the victims, and her selflessness touched many hearts

Netizens sang Sorisha's praises for extending a helping hand to assist the tornado victims

Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, Vivian Reddy, visited the tornado victims in Tongaat. Images: sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo and her hubby, Vivian Reddy, paid the victims of the horrific KwaZulu-Natal tornado a visit to see how best they could help them.

Sorisha Naidoo to help Toegaat tornado victims

After a horrific tornado swept through Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, many families have found themselves homeless.

Socialites like Duduzane Zuma went out to assist the victims, where he and his associates distributed food parcels to those in need.

Another celeb was reality TV personality, Sorisha Naidoo, who took it upon herself to step up and assist the victims. She said much was to be done to help the community get back on its feet following the horrific disaster.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sorisha and her husband, Vivian Reddy, visited the area and several schools to see how they could help:

"There are many needs and wants, we will share proper details on how to facilitate and what is required. Sibaya Community Trust will be assessing where best to start assisting in the next few weeks."

Mzansi reacts to Sorisha Naidoo's kind gesture

Sorisha's gesture warmed netizens' hearts, and they sang her praises for the selfless act:

South African businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, said:

"A,h man, this is sad. Thank you for showing up, my sister, and my brother from another mother."

Mzansi actress, Winnie Ntshaba, praised Sorisha:

"You truly are blessed to be a blessing to others. May God increase you even more."

nadine_designs_ blessed the couple:

"May Swami continue to protect and bless you both always. You are both selfless."

subenpillay posted:

"You both are so kind. We all could learn from you. Thank you for doing what you do."

coc0liscious responded:

"Humanity at its best. May Swami's blessings always be with you."

vanessa_boity commented:

"Your generosity and kind heart know no bounds. Wow!"

Thandeka Zulu becomes victim of KZN tornado

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details about Thandeka Zulu's home being destroyed by the tornado in KwaZulu-Natal.

The actress was distraught and extended grace to other families who lost their homes and belongings.

Source: Briefly News