A solo traveller shared a detailed breakdown of all the costs involved in a trip to Disneyland Paris

The breakdown helped demystify international travel expenses, showing that careful planning can prevent surprises

Viewers connected with the practical advice, especially the emphasis on realistic budgeting and planning ahead

Knowing the numbers ahead of time can make a seemingly distant dream feel much closer and more achievable.

A South African woman went viral after breaking down the costs of visiting Disneyland Paris in a detailed TikTok video. The video was posted by @michalahfrancis on 11 December 2025 and showed her explaining expenses based on her personal experience as a solo traveller. Having visited Disneyland around seven times, she shared realistic expectations for anyone planning a similar trip. She explained how much she spent, what was included, and why understanding costs upfront helps reduce stress.

Content creator @michalahfrancis revealed that her Disneyland expenses totalled R21,000, which included a five-day, four-night hotel stay costing R16,000. The price covered accommodation at a themed hotel, unlimited shuttle services, free Wi-Fi, and entry into both Disney parks. She also explained that food costs averaged about R1,000 per person per day and that prices can change depending on booking times. Her breakdown focused on transparency and preparation.

Planning without travel stress

The video gained traction because travel costs are often unclear or underestimated. Many viewers appreciated the honesty, especially from a solo female traveller addressing budgeting and planning. The content resonated with people who dream of visiting Disneyland but feel anxious about hidden expenses.

The response reflected appreciation and relief. Many felt the breakdown made international travel feel more achievable, while others welcomed the realistic approach to budgeting. The video encouraged practical travel planning rather than unrealistic expectations.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Miss T wrote:

“Why don’t you do a group from South Africa… I’m in, please!”

Sobz wrote:

“I promised my son I’ll take him there one day, and you’re making it sound so possible.”

Miss Phumo Thato wrote:

“This content was exactly what I needed. The prices are reasonable; I really thought I’d need R100k. 🥺”

Onalerona wrote:

“Wow, I always thought it cost hundreds of thousands of rands. 😅 Thanks for the plug!”

AluTa wrote:

“This is not bad at all… I’m taking my daughter for her 13th birthday.”

Mamacitathara wrote:

“This place is so magical. 🤩🥰”

Superinformative wrote:

“R1000 per person per day isn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Kelly Kels wrote:

“The park looks so much better than when I was there in 2011! Please do another video and show people just how big the parks are! You need at least three days in Paris just to see the parks! 🥰 And then there are the Disney gift shops. 😍 I spent so much in there!”

