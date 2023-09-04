The Kolisis wished their firstborn child, Nic, a happy birthday and shared memories of him as a child

Rachel also showed how she celebrated his special day by taking him and his sister to Paris' version of Disneyland

Netizens shared warm messages on both of their accounts and wished him a wonderful birthday in France

Rachel Kolisi took her son and his sister to Disneyland in France for his birthday. Image: @rachelkolisi

Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi gushed over their son Nic when they celebrated his ninth birthday. Rachel shared that she celebrated his birthday at Disneyland in Paris and the Springbok captain fawned over his son on Instagram.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrate son Nic's birthday

Siya Kolisi posted on his Instagram account, @siyakolisi and shared snaps of his beloved son from when he was a child to the present moment.

In the reel, Kolisi shares pictures of his son with him and other family members, having fun with his family members, Siya cutting his hair, and Siya in his national team colours. He also declared his love for his child in the caption. Watch the reel here:

Rachel Kolisi also posted on her Instagram account, @rachelkolisi, revealing what they did for Nic’s birthday.

In her post, she called Nic “The most divine boy” and shared that she celebrated his birthday with his younger sistar at Disneyland in Paris, a magical experience for the little champ. View her post here:

South Africans celebrate with Nic

Netizens, including rugby legend Bryan Habana, celebrated with the young man.

Bryan Habana said:

“Happy birthday, Nic.”

Paddygregnoahnicolas wrote:

“Hallelujah! Blessed man and a blessed woman who fears God and cherishes and relishes His commandments.”

Vimbai_masiyiwa added:

“Happy birthday, Nic. We love you, kiddo!”

Ian_kimutai reacted:

“More grace and more blessings, Nic.”

Tkfutureballer exclaimed:

“I can never be more proud as a person of how Siya is a good parent.”

Netizens also commented on Rachel’s post.

Sunnytembani wrote:

“Nic is a dream and the kindest boy ever. You’re such an incredible, intentional mother to them.”

Shevonne.collins penned a sweet message.

“So glad you had a fun day out. What a treat to be so near such a cool spot. What an exciting and daunting new adventure, but you three are handling and navigating it like true South African campers. Thinking of you as you head into the start of the new school year and all the exciting new things to come.”

Siya Kolisi opens up about mental health issues

In a recent story, Briefly News wrote that Siya Kolisi opened up about how he handles mental health struggles as Mzansi’s captain of the Springboks.

The Bokke skipper revealed that he talks to his wife and is encouraged by how he can be open with her.

He also encouraged other men to find ways of dealing with their mental health struggles.

Source: Briefly News