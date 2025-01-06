A mother's simple TikTok question about nanny payment rates has ignited a heated discussion online, with South Africans sharing varied perspectives on fair compensation

Content creator @felicity_55's video prompted hundreds of responses from both employers and workers, revealing the complex factors that influence childcare payment arrangements

The conversation emerges as South Africa prepares for potential minimum wage adjustments in 2025, with the National Minimum Wage Commission currently reviewing rates that affect all

A woman posted a video asking social media users for advice on many salaries which went viral on TikTok. Images: Images: @felicity_55/TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, content creator @felicity_55 posed a seemingly simple question while holding her baby:

"Mommies, how much do you pay nannies?"

The question quickly sparked a broader conversation about fair compensation for childcare workers.

Current wage considerations

As South Africa reviews its minimum wage policies for 2025, the National Minimum Wage Commission has proposed adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1.5%.

Currently, the national minimum wage stands at R27.58 per hour for all workers, including domestic workers, though actual rates often vary based on duties, hours, and living arrangements.

Mzansi shares various perspectives

The video's comments section revealed diverse payment arrangements and opinions:

@Precious_siphelele shared:

"I'll be paying mine R2000, coz I'm renting a bachelor flat and she'll be staying with me."

@Serongwa Puleng stated:

"R12k, stay in nanny taking care of my two beautiful daughters plus cleaning, also driving them to and from school ❤"

@Jacqueline Mampa expressed:

"I came in here to scroll and see if I can find a nanny that can stay in and do house chores and take care of my newborn from January 😭It's so hard to find trustworthy people shame."

@user4546931838027 explained:

"People saying R2k-3k is unreasonable. I don't understand because on top of that amount, the nanny gets free food, electricity, water, wifi and toiletries and no transport included."

@ThembiSbusiso asked:

"I'm paying R1200 per month because my son goes to pre-school, so she just waits for his transport then does laundry and when the boy comes back, she looks after him for one hour then it's her knock off time. Mon-Fri... Am I paying her less?"

@Nontoh🌻 wondered:

"Based on these comments everyone paying between 2000-3000 can't afford nannies and must take their children to creche, lets say that happens who will employ all these people who want 4k wage?"

@Sibongile advised:

"Never ask for advice about this topic on social media. Wena, just talk to whoever you want to hire, tell them how much you can afford, and if she's not satisfied then find another. Don't stress yourself."

