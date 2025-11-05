"Your Work Is Amazing": Small Street Makeup Artist Impresses SA With R200 Transformations
- A young street makeup artist’s viral video has Mzansi applauding her remarkable talent and determination as she showcases her everyday hustle in Johannesburg
- The creative beauty guru shared how much she is charging per day and unveiled her address for peeps interested
- Despite facing unexpected challenges while working outdoors, her dedication and resilience have inspired South Africans to rally behind local entrepreneurs as they raved over her work in the comments
A Johannesburg-based street makeup artist has captured Mzansi’s attention after showcasing her incredible talent and dedication in a now-viral TikTok video.
The young woman, known online as @ritamillarh, shared a "day in the life" clip that left viewers in awe of her artistry, resilience, and passion for her craft.
Filmed close to McDonald’s on Small Street in Johannesburg, the video shows Rita transforming several clients with flawless makeup looks, all for just R200 each. Her work included smooth foundation finishes, bold brows, and striking eye looks that elevated her clients' natural beauty. By the time she completed her third client, rain began to pour, but that didn’t stop her hustle.
Rather than packing up, Rita continued working in the rain, determined to finish her clients’ makeup despite the challenging weather. The touching moment struck a chord with South Africans, who praised her dedication and strong work ethic.
In the video that she posted on 4 November 2025, she proudly wrote in the caption: "Makeup by Rita, for only R200." The simplicity of the message, combined with her visible effort, sparked widespread admiration online.
Mzansi’s social media users flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, applauding Rita’s skill and perseverance. Many said she deserved more recognition for providing professional-quality makeup at an affordable price, while others expressed interest in booking her for future events.
The content creator @ritamillarh's story has since inspired others to support local artists and small business owners who continue to thrive through creativity and determination, even under difficult circumstances. The video also went viral on the internet, leaving many amped.
SA claps for the young makeup artist
People in South Africa applauded the young lady for her strong spirit as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Rose said:
"Chomi how do I make an appointment?"
Tax Kharendiwe shared:
"Amazing working. How Many minutes do you spend on each client."
Philasande Malevu wrote:
"Don't tell me young people in SA are lazy !! 👌"
Dips raved over the young lady's work, adding:
"She's very talented i saw her working on 2 ladies what a wow 😍."
Thandoh Mo replied:
"May God bless the work of your hands 😍❤."
Sedii commented:
"Your work is amazing yoh."
Golden Log expressed:
"Chomi I need this on Thursday morning around 8 am please say yes🥺."
Watch the video below:
Source: Briefly News
