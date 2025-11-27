A wholesome exchange between a homeowner and her housekeeper has captured major attention online

A South African homeowner has warmed hearts online after sharing a wholesome video showing her housekeeper teaching her a simple but impressive towel-folding technique.

A domestic worker showed her homeowner the proper way to fold a towel.

Source: TikTok

The clip, which was uploaded by @robyngarden on 24 November 2025, highlights a charming exchange between the pair and has sparked appreciation for the everyday skills domestic workers bring into homes across the country.

In the now-viral video, the homeowner introduced her housekeeper with pride, saying the following:

"This is my amazing housekeeper, Patricia, who has to teach me what she does with the towels."

Patricia then stepped forward and began demonstrating her method with calm confidence.

She explained her towel-folding process step by step.

"You start by folding the towel up like this," she says while lifting the fabric neatly. Patricia then shapes it carefully, adding:

"Then you take this corner and make it as this, done."

Within seconds, the once plain towel transformed into a perfectly structured fold that impressed many viewers.

The homeowner, clearly impressed and grateful, responded warmly:

"Thank you, Patricia, you are amazing."

The sincerity of the moment quickly resonated with viewers, who praised Patricia not only for her skill but also for the gentle way she shared it.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for domestic workers and the often-overlooked expertise they bring to households. Many expressed that such everyday hacks prove how valuable and knowledgeable housekeepers are, while others joked that they needed Patricia to come teach them, too.

The video that was posted by social media user @robyngarden continued to circulate widely, sparking conversations about respect, gratitude, and the importance of recognising the contributions of domestic workers.

A housekeeper demonstrated her towel-folding technique to the homeowner in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the domestic worker's impressive hack

The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the domestic worker's clever skills, saying:

Lebo M said:

"Thank you for teaching us, Patricia."

Embodiment of beauty added:

"She taught me too. She's amazing 💕."

Yanell replied:

"Patricia can use this video to create more housekeeping content 🤏"

Andie🇧🇼🇿🇼 wrote:

"Wawoo, thank you so much, I have learnt to 🙏."

Rose Mumba shared:

"It was my job the time I was working at to hotel, it looks very nice when you put it in bed."

Miranda expressed:

"Black people are talented, skilled, loving, good people, Patricia. You deserve a bonus."

Sizakele simply said:

"Thank you for appreciating Patricia. There are very few employers like you. 😉"

Mahlatse commented:

"It's good that you appreciate her and give her flowers 🌺 while she's still alive. 👌👌👌"

