Former radio presenter Sol Phenduka has reacted to a drug bust near Cape Town, where a foreign national was arrested

The Nigerian man was allegedly driving from Johannesburg to Cape Town with drugs worth R19 million

Mzansi, as well as Sol, has weighed in on the bust, hailing the police but slamming the system

South African radio star Sol Phenduka has reacted to a R19 million drug bust which happened on Friday, 3 October 2025.

A foreign national was nabbed for the arrest as he was travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town. Sol Phenduka has pointed fingers at politicians for this recent worrying occurrence.

R19 million drug bust angers Sol Phenduka

According to @MDNnewss, a Nigerian truck driver was caught red-handed transporting drugs worth R19 million. The bust happened at a location near the Huguenot Tunnel, close to Cape Town.

It is said that the 44-year-old foreign national was taken into custody after the vehicle was stopped during a raid.

"Authorities said the vehicle, which had travelled from Johannesburg to Cape Town, was stopped during a joint operation by the Paarl Highway Patrol, Boland K9 Unit, and Provincial Traffic officers. A search of the truck uncovered 55.8 kg of tik and 30.5 kg of cocaine, with a combined street value of nearly R19 million," the X blog repored.

The man will appear at the Paarl Magistrates’ Court and is facing charges of dealing in drugs. "Police have hailed the bust as a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating between Gauteng and the Western Cape."

According to Sol Phenduka, he believes politicians are behind this. Reacting to the news on X, he said, "Sad. The politicians are involved in this evil."

Just recently, another foreign national was busted in Mpumalanga after police raided a R350 millon menth lab. Mzansi can't help but also look for someone to blame. Below are some of the reactions:

@khal_juniier asked:

"What I want to know is what happens to the drugs once they are found. Are they then disposed of, or do they wind up in the streets again, since we've corrupt officials?"

@ChubbyChef00 claimed:

"Busting these drugs is like a legal way of getting them into a country because the SAPS will hand them over to the mafia after a few days."

@TSOliphant exclaimed:

"One of them was recently in Nigeria for the same reason!"

@RockCandy86 added:

"Also, Cape Town is the hub of illicit drugs under the DA guard."

@ILephale49233 slammed:

"The ANC has failed us. They loot state funds left, right and centre, and they still get involved in these crimes."

@Lebza090 said:

"The clever blacks say these are our hardworking brothers and sisters, we are lazy in Mzansi."

@Kat4Kubs questioned:

"This needs to be investigated further! Where were they going in Cape Town? Who was going to receive them? Try and trace (if you can). Who blew the whistle as another container could have been let through while this truck was stopped?"

@Mosheki asked:

"The @NGRSenate is silent about this? Aren't their own countries supposed to be worried and intending to persecute their own people who continue to ruin their countries' image worldwide?"

