One lucky lotto player in South Africa became a millionaire in the first weekend of October 2025

The National Lottery operator, Ithuba, posted the results of the latest lotto draw on 4 October 2025

The latest lotto winning inspired waves of comments from South Africans who shared their reactions to the winner

Another South African became an overnight millionaire thanks to the lotto. Mzansi's National Lottery shared the result of a lotto jackpot row on social media.

A South African became a lotto millionaire and people shared their thoughts. Image: Askhamdesign / Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

Only one lucky lotto player managed to earn millions after taking a chance. The lotto winner was officially guaranteed multiple millions after matching five numbers.

In a post on X @sa_lottery, South Africa's lottery announced that someone won a million in their latest lotto draw. The matching numbers for the latest lotto were: 04, 08, 36, 41, 43, 57 and bonus ball: 45. The lucky player who matched six won R9,733,667.60.

Lotto winners with more than R249 999 in winnings must claim the cash at their nearest Ithuba Office. The funds are typically released within 72 hours.

South Africans suspicious of lotto

Many people have become more vocal about questioning lotto winners. The national operator of the lottery was the subject of a corruption investigation. South Africans often reference the SIU investigation that resulted in public figures being accused of unjustifiably benefiting from lottery funds.

Terry Pheto and Presley Chweneyagae were some of the celebrities accused of getting fraudulent lotto funds. Image: Jeff Kravit

Source: Getty Images

Actress Terry Phetho lost one of her luxuries during an investigation into corruption at the lotto. The actress allegedly built the multi-million rand mansion using funds illegally obtained from the lotto. The late Presley Chweneyagae also faced accusations that his foundation fraudulently received millions of rands from the National Lotteries Commission. See the lotto announcing the R9 million winner and read some of the latest comments below:

@cataclysmza shared their speculations:

"The statistical likelihood of having so many winners so frequently in a lottery is very low."

@Sifundo44771017 added their own doubts:

"The only change Ithuba made is to give payout of two numbers, but to win 3 to 6 correct numbers becomes too difficult as a result of adding 6 numbers from 52 to 58. I'm noting that there is always one jackpot winner on Lotto and Powerball👀"

@nhanha_nd was full of questions:

"I’ve realised the online players don't win. I mean, why have an online platform but not even a single winner there?"

@VKhumalo55284 was not pleased:

"Jackpot winner or not, I still maintain that this 58 Numbers LOTTO is rubbish."

@PlutoSaints was not convinced there was a winner:

"Yeah, right! Prove that they're real."

