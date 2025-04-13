Award-winning actor Sello Maake KaNcube has reportedly lost his R1.8 million funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

This comes after he was investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as requested by his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 13 April to respond to the businesswoman's request and the withdrawal

NLC withdraws R1.8 million in funding for 'Skeem Saam' star Sello Maake KaNcube. Images: sellomkn

Source: Getty Images

Champions actor Sello Maake KaNcube has allegedly lost his funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) after his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe requested an investigation into his finances.

Mbewe, who previously made headlines when she publicly apologised for exposing her estranged husband approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate his financial dealings with the National Lotteries Commission.

Sunday World reveals that the NLC has retracted its R1.86 million grant to the Bophelo ke Semphekgo actor's foundation.

The publication adds that Mbewe claims that she holds the rights to the funded concept.

The National Lotteries Commission withdrew the funding after it had approved for allocation to the actor’s foundation called the Sello Maake KaNcube Foundation NPC, which is based in Ekhaya Centre in Dube, Soweto.

MDNnews reported in February on X that Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe had requested an investigation into the money he received from the NLC.

South Africans recently took to social media to react to the NLC's decision and to drag Mbewe.

South Africans react to NLC's funding

@Moeketsi_Styles said:

"Bra Sello is protected by spousal privilege, CPA No. 51/1977."

@Island_Tribe17 wrote:

"She was also chowing the lotto money with him."

@VictorRanku responded:

"Some people feel entitled. Let the investigation continue please."

@MatshobaTh90626 said:

"Hell, hath no fury like a woman scorned."

@MercedesBhen responded:

"She was never a wife to start with. No wonder men date each other, balance of loyalty is different."

@collinmacheke said:

"She was his manager so they must arrest her and probe her."

@AfricanElixir replied:

"Seriously now!!! Sello Maake KaNcube has become a Sunday soap opera. We are tired of this Soapie, let the poor guy rest, please!"

@Aya_Muzi responded:

"That woman is a witch. She should have reported any criminality when it started, not when she realised she won’t be benefiting from it."

The NLC has reportedly withdrew the R1.8 million in funding for 'Skeem Saam' star Sello Maake KaNcube. Image: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Pearl Mbewe sets the record straight

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actor Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe responded to media headlines of winning the divorce settlement.

Mbewe took to her X account on Sunday, 6 April, to clear the air in a post on her social media. She clarified that Maake KaNcube’s other former wife, Palesa Mboweni had won the suit.

The businesswoman also disclosed that her divorce from the Champions actor wasn't yet official.

“Only it’s not ME. It’s the ex-wife before ME. My divorce is not yet finalised, that’s all I can say for now. Anyway… Any Woman’s win is a victory for me too. @SundayWorldZA please provide clarity on which wife you’re referring to."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News