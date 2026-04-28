MPUMALANGA— ActionSA’s new mayoral candidate for the Nkangala District Municipality and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi has opened up to Briefly News about her reasons for joining ActionSA and her vision as the mayoral candidate.

Former MK Party Convenor Mary Phadi is running for mayor in Nkangala, Mpumalanga. Image: ActionSA

Source: Original

Phadi spoke to Briefly News on 28 April 2026, two days after she was announced as the Nkangala District Municipality mayoral candidate. Phadi said that her move from the MK Party to ActionSA was not about abandoning principles but about choosing a platform that can deliver results within a constitutional framework. She added that communities in Nkangala are not asking for ideological debates but for water, electricity, jobs and safety. Phadi observed that her political philosophy has evolved to focus on what works, not just what sounds radical.

Why Mary Phadi joined ActionSA

Phadi also said that ActionSA recognizes that the economy cannot grow without restoring the dignity of communities.

"For eMalahleni, this means fixing basic services, creating jobs, and ensuring fair access to opportunities, not just promises of redistribution without delivery. ActionSA offers a practical, governance-focused approach that prioritizes delivery, accountability and economic growth," she told Briefly News.

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Phadi was accused of misappropriating parliamentary funds, bringing the party into disrepute and failing to comply with leadership directives. She was briefly reinstated after a court battle following her expulsion. However, the party upheld her removal after Mkhwebane was appointed the convenor and a fierce leadership battle intensified. After her membership was terminated, Phadi opened up about her experiences in the MK Party. She compared being a member of the party to being in an abusive relationship.

Source: Briefly News