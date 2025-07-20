Maru Phadi has finally opened up about how she feels after she was expelled from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

The former MK Party Provincial Convenor in Mpumalanga also shared her thoughts on Jacob Zuma's affidavit

South Africans took to social media to share amusing reactions to Phadi's claims about being heartbroken

Mary Phadi Describes Relationship With MK Party As Abusive, SA Amused As She Says Zuma Betrayed Her

MPUMALANGA – Mary Phadi has broken her silence after being removed from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The former MK Party Provincial Convenor in Mpumalanga has shared her thoughts on her expulsion from the party, describing it as a betrayal.

The Mbombela High Court ruled in favour of the party’s application to expel her and terminate her seat in the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature, with Phadi signing the documents on 16 July 2025, officially ending her time as a member of the party.

Phadi heartbroken after being expelled

Following her expulsion, Phadi has opened up about the expulsion, describing it as being in an abusive relationship, as the party has tried on numerous occasions to get rid of her.

“It’s like you are in an abusive relationship, and you allow the divorce to continue. But the day you sign off on the decree of divorce, the pain comes. I went through those emotions when signing the legislative papers,” she explained.

How did Phadi react to Jacob Zuma’s affidavit?

The former provincial convenor also expressed how hurt she was by an affidavit submitted by party leader, Jacob Zuma.

In his affidavit, submitted in May 2025, Zuma accused her of insubordination and insulting senior leaders. The insubordination claim was a result of Phadi organising a rally in the province despite the party naming Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the provincial leader.

She was also accused of insulting former Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu in a video, with the party alleging that she called him a dog.

While she said that she would not appeal the expulsion ruling, she admitted that she was hurt by Zuma’s affidavit.

“I have so much respect for Mr Zuma. That man broke my heart. I am human. In summary, I feel that I was betrayed by him,” she said.

What you need to know about the Phadi saga

The Mbombela High Court in Mpumalanga ruled in Phadi's favour and reinstated her as a party member.

In December 2024, the MK Party confirmed that it would appeal Phadi's reinstatement.

The leadership battle in Mpumalanga intensified between Phadi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In June 2025, Phadi claimed she had Zuma’s blessing to lead the party in Mpumalanga.

The MK Party filed a court application to remove Phadi from her post in Mpumalanga.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were amused by Phadi’s comments, sharing funny reactions to her statement.

Zungu Meyiwa asked:

“Were you romantically involved with him?”

Comfort Metiso stated:

“What did she expect from a Casanova? 🤭 Well, I mean politically speaking.”

Letta Mashiane joked:

“So, people think heartbreak is only for lovers?🤣”

Nesibiya Elias said:

“Maybe you also broke his heart.”

Sam Joseph Shabangu added:

“How the old man dumps them is scary.”

Mabuyakhulu Bunono stated:

“Don't involve us. We warned you about Zuma, but did you listen?”

Joe Zama Thomas joked:

“Polygamous heartbreaker🤣.”

Mbele Sthembiso said:

“Zuma never broke your heart; you broke your own heart, sis. You thought that you were bigger than the MKP.”

Phadi loses court case against MK Party

Briefly News reported that Phadi, the former Mpumalanga convenor, lost her latest court case against the party in July 2025.

Phadi filed a contempt of court case after the party removed her from her post, and she fought to remain in power.

The MK Party welcomed the decision and threw its weight behind Busi Mkhwebane, who replaced Phadi.

