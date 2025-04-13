Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo is allegedly being sued millions of rands by his former business partner, Rovian Justin Naidoo

Naidoo alleged that Thembekwayo failed to pay him for saving him and his company, My Growth Fund Venture Partners (MGFVP)

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to the businessman's fraud allegations

Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo is reportedly being sued R13 million.

Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo, who was previously labelled a fraudster by Sizwe Dhlomo is reportedly being sued millions of rands.

The motivational speaker who's been trending for his ongoing feud with Dhlomo is allegedly being sued over R13 million by his former business partner.

Sunday World alleges that Thembekwayo's ex-partner, Rovian Justin Naidoo is suing the motivational speaker for R13.7 million for failing to pay him for services he rendered.

The publication adds that Naidoo reported that Thembekwayo failed to pay him for saving him and his company, My Growth Fund Venture Partners (MGFVP).

Briefly News contacted Mr Thembekwayo for a comment on Sunday, 13 April. He was available at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans took to social media to respond to Thembekwayo's fraud allegations.

Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo is being reportedly sued for R13 million.

South Africans respond to his fraud allegations

hgdhc@TakaTina1 wrote:

"Mina I saw this coming when I saw an AI of him convincing people to invest in him."

@skew101 replied:

"Last week we saw some organization defending on of their own without having any evidence available to them. Can we do the same here until proven otherwise! Just once black people. Just once."

@makhemap290 wrote:

"Sizwe has been saying many thought he had kwaal against Vusi Thembekwayo look now."

@PebetsiKatli said:

@grok, is this true? How is Vusi a motivational speaker for entrepreneurs without having a successful running business? Was Sizwe Dlomo right all along? Is he a fraudster?"

@Aya_Muzi wrote:

"@VusiThembekwayo needs to clear his name this has been going on for some time now and it raises our eyebrows especially because even @SizweDhlomo has for some time alluded to the same."

@Mashikisha24 responded:

"Whatever he says from now on, @SizweDhlomo will always come and quote this headline."

@Fani_TheeBear said:

"Hence why my 'role models' are not local."

@lindani_97 responded to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment:

"You know how I know you're a real hater; the usage of this clip is on point. The troubled one is dark skinned and the light skin n*gga is offering him some money. Real life Thanos."

@Msijaman reacted:

"I just have a problem with people giving motivational talks to other people on how to be rich. There's always something fishy about their practice, which they always be preaching about. I don't wanna quote Barry."

