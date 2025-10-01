A 50-year-old father from KwaZulu-Natal won a life-changing R69 million lotto jackpot, bought with a R45 stake at a local shop

The winner plans to use the money to secure his family's future, including buying homes for his children and ensuring their education and financial independence

He also wants to treat his over-80-year-old mother to a luxurious experience and travel with his wife, while preserving the winnings for future generations

Bathong! One person's life changed overnight after learning that he had won a whopping R69 million lotto jackpot. According to the Citizen, the R69 284 942.70 has already been claimed by the winner of Tuesday's draw.

A 50-year-old father from KwaZulu-Natal won R65 million and revealed his future plans. Image: Leland Bobbe and Askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

The 50-year-old father bought his winning ticket at a shop in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Using the manual selection option, he placed his game-changing wager with a stake of R45. The father and husband revealed that the reality of such a huge victory continues to overwhelm him.

"To be honest, I couldn't believe what I saw. It still seems like a dream to me that I will one day have so many zeros in my bank account," he stated while speaking to the publication mentioned above.

For him, this victory is a blessing for generations to come, not simply for financial independence.

The 50-year-old expressed how the cycle of children being responsible for caring for their parents, only to focus on their own needs much later in life, ended with him.

"In my 50s, my wife and I have spent our lives raising our children in a rented home. Now, we’re finally in a position to own our own home, and I want to ensure that my children will have homes of their own once they finish their studies and begin their careers," he added.

He also talked about how he is glad his kids will be able to follow their aspirations without worrying about rushing into adult obligations.

"They must have the freedom to build the lives they want without the weight of providing for us, like I had to. Education will be their foundation, and I’ll make sure of that," he said.

He expressed a desire to take his over-80-year-old mother to a 5-star hotel, believing she deserves the experience. Additionally, he plans to travel with his wife, starting locally in South Africa and then expanding internationally, while ensuring they only use the interest from investments to fund their travels, as he sees this as a blessing for his family that must be preserved.

The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, expressed gratitude for the winner's plans for his millions. Future generations will gain from this victory with careful preparation and investment. At Ithuba, it is precisely what we want for: that our products have a profound, transformative effect.

All lottery winners receive an SMS with a reference number and instructions for visiting the operator, Ithuba. Winnings under R250,000 are deposited directly into the player's account if they used a banking app. For winnings over R250,000, players must go to Ithuba for payout. Free financial and trauma counselling is available for those who win over R50,000, and all winnings are tax-free.

A 50-year-old father from KwaZulu-Natal won R65 million and shared his aspirations for what's ahead. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly News lottery articles

A family man became an instant millionaire after matching numbers that scored him the R77 million PowerBall jackpot, playing via the Nedbank banking app.

A lucky South African lotto player struck gold in the 3 October 2024 lottery draw, winning R104 million via quick pick.

A South African man won R40 million in a Lotto Plus after matching all five numbers and the bonus ball on 28 December 2024.

Source: Briefly News