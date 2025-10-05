ActionSA Fires 22 Gauteng Councillors, But South Africans Not Impressed

ActionSA announced that it had dismissed 22 of its councillors across all Gauteng metros due to underperformance

The move comes as the party intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2026 local government elections

Some South Africans applauded the political party for acting against underperforming public officials, while others were not impressed

ActionSA has fired 22 of its councillors across all Gauteng metros. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

22 ActionSA Councillors fired in Gauteng

The political party dismissed 18 public representatives in the Johannesburg municipality, two in Tshwane, and two in Ekurhuleni. Speaking at an event in Tembisa, Gauteng, on Saturday, 4 October 2025, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said the party does not tolerate underperforming councillors.

Mashaba stated that earlier this year, he personally visited caucuses, regions, and provinces to ensure everyone understood that councillors would be evaluated on key performance indicators (KPIs).

He said that those who failed to meet the required standards would be removed and replaced with individuals capable of serving society effectively.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the 22 councillors who were fired.

@Immaculatemhlo4 said:

"Good! South Africans like to complain. This is a political party leader holding his deployments accountable, something you will never see in the ANC and DA where patronage runs deep."

@ZunguzaEddie said:

"Does Mashaba understand the role PR councillors play? How do you determine that a PR councillor doesn’t perform?"

@ACMlamleli said:

"Xolani is next, if he will work with the ANC in Ekurhuleni they will make sure that he doesn't perform his duties, they will sabotage him until you fire him. Politics is a dirty game especially the ANC and DA comrades."

@chamoisleather0 said:

"Different standards. When DA cleans house it's seen that they have corruption within their ranks. When ASA does it they are a party of the people."

@Sizwe_Dlamini1 said:

"What does Hairman know about politics really. South Africans how low can you go?"

Mashaba said the party has no space within its ranks for underperforming councillors. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@MrDitsi said:

"ActionSA makes for an extremely poor opposition party. They contribute nothing to opposition benches even in parliament the offer nothing."

@pieterk199 said:

"Poor Performance means not collecting enough money to be in Masaba's party this guy is money hungry nothing else."

@AsanteS66695392 said:

"ANC is a clever organisation. They created these pet parties to sabotage any individual trying to dig their mafiarism. The man who was supposed to join Mkhwanazi to reveal the mafias behind the drug scourge in SA. He is now compromised with a political position in the ANC pet party."

