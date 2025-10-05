Jomo Sono has added his voice to the growing calls for accountability following the administrative blunder that cost Bafana Bafana three crucial points.

FIFA sanctioned South Africa earlier this week after it emerged that midfielder Teboho Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho in March despite being suspended for the match.

The punishment saw Bafana drop from the top of their World Cup qualifying group, slipping from 17 to 14 points — level with Benin but trailing on goal difference — and losing their edge in the race for a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup.

“SAFA must take action against whoever is responsible, because it’s clear that person doesn’t understand the rules of the game,” Sono told KickOff.

“I don’t know who it is, but that individual must be held accountable. It’s obviously not the coach, because he doesn’t handle player bookings. There must be someone in management whose job it is to track these things.

“Sometimes these problems come from having unnecessary people sitting on the bench — people whose roles are unclear and who contribute nothing. You look at them and wonder what exactly they are doing in the technical team.”

