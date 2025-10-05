Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler is making a strong case as one of the most in-form forwards in South African football right now, standing toe-to-toe with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners.

The Babina Noko hitman has notched up eight goals and one assist in just 12 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his sharpness in front of goal. Meanwhile, Rayners has been equally impressive, registering nine goals and one assist in 11 matches this season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer has expressed his disappointment over Bradley Grobler’s continued omission from the Bafana Bafana setup despite his stellar form.

Kannemeyer believes Grobler’s experience and consistency in front of goal make him a valuable asset for Hugo Broos’ side and has urged the national coach to give the veteran striker a chance.

“Yes, I think if the squad is picked on merit, he should be there,” Kannemeyer told FARPost. “He can add value with all his experience. He has been proving all these years that he can still score goals, so I think he will add value to the group.”

Source: Briefly News