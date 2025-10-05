Bafana Bafana Urge to Ignore Nigeria and Focus on Main Threat at Securing World Cup Spot
Bafana Bafana have been urged to snub the Super Eagles of Nigeria and focus on their main threat in securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament in their group.
South Africa had three points chalked off from their total points in the qualifiers after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.
Hugo Broos' side were demoted from first in Group C to second with the Benin Republic taking the top spot, with both teams having the same points.
Bafana urge to snub Nigeria
Football analyst Michael Afoloyan has aired his thoghts about the recent standing in Group C of the World Cup qualfiers, an agreed that the point deduction is a good move by FIFA.
"It is a good move by FIFA to deduct the points, but Bafana Bafana and South Africans are anticipating the threat posed by Nigeria, but I don't see the Super Eagles given them problem at the stage even with the deduction.
"The main threat for South Africa now is the Benin Republic, but most people are not seeing it."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.