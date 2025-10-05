Pressure Mounts on Miguel Cardoso After Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout Exit
Mamelodi Sundowns have suffered a suprising exit from the Carling Knockout Cup after being defeated by Marumo Gallants in the first round of the competition.
The Brazilians finished as runner-up last season, losing in the final to Magesi FC, but they failed to have a better performance this campaign as they crashed out of the tournament very early.
A sports journalist, who decided not to include Sundowns in the list of favourites clubs to win the competition, has offered a piece of advice to Masandawana over their coach Miguel Cardoso.
Uche Anuma when airing his thoughts on Sundowns exit from Carling Knockout in a chat with Briefly News claimed the pressure is now on Miguel Cardoso.
"Mamelodi Sundowns have not had a good cup performance for some seasons now, and the pressure will definitely be on Miguel Cardoso after that surprining defeat against Marumo Gallant.
Source: Briefly News
