Abdeslam Ouaddou Provides Update on Relebohile Mofokeng’s Injury Ahead of Bafana Duty
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared a new update about Relebohile Mofokeng's injury ahead of resuming international duty with Bafana Bafana.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The youngster was included in Hugo Broos' 23-man squad for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
The 20-year-old was stretchered off just after the hour mark during the Soweto giants 1-0 win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, October 4, 2025.
“To be honest, we just finished the game, so I can’t say much about Rele right now,” Ouaddou said.
“He played about an hour and did well. I’m happy with his performance. We’ll assess the situation and see if he’s okay or not for Bafana Bafana, but for now, there’s not much more I can add.”
Since earning his first-team promotion in July 2023, Mofokeng has made 101 appearances for Orlando Pirates, contributing 18 goals and 22 assists.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.