Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared a new update about Relebohile Mofokeng's injury ahead of resuming international duty with Bafana Bafana.

The youngster was included in Hugo Broos' 23-man squad for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off just after the hour mark during the Soweto giants 1-0 win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

“To be honest, we just finished the game, so I can’t say much about Rele right now,” Ouaddou said.

“He played about an hour and did well. I’m happy with his performance. We’ll assess the situation and see if he’s okay or not for Bafana Bafana, but for now, there’s not much more I can add.”

Since earning his first-team promotion in July 2023, Mofokeng has made 101 appearances for Orlando Pirates, contributing 18 goals and 22 assists.

Source: Briefly News