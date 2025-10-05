Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees has turned up the heat ahead of his side’s decisive World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana later this month.

Nees’ men are set to face a wounded South African team that desperately needs victories over both Zimbabwe and Rwanda to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

Hugo Broos’ charges enter the clash under pressure, still dealing with the fallout from FIFA’s recent decision to dock them three points for fielding suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the qualifier against Lesotho in March.

Nees couldn’t resist taking a cheeky swipe at Bafana Bafana over their recent administrative blunder when he mockingly checked his own players’ eligibility during his squad announcement.

As he revealed his team to face South Africa, Nees lightheartedly pretended to verify his players’ disciplinary records — a clear jab at the error that saw Bafana field suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

“Okay, now let me see if there are no yellow cards… let me check again… yellow cards are okay,” Nees quipped during the press briefing.

“You never know — two, three times, double check,” he added with a laugh. “If I’m not mistaken, we have no yellow-carded players.”

