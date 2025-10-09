South Africa heads into their qualifier against Zimbabwe under pressure after losing three points due to FIFA’s disciplinary ruling over an ineligible player

Zimbabwe’s qualifying campaign has been disappointing, with the team still searching for their first win and struggling to find consistency under Michael Nees

Football journalist Brighton Bafana told Briefly News that, despite the recent setback, South Africa’s form and home advantage should help them secure a crucial victory

South Africa will face Zimbabwe on Friday, 10 October 2025, in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The match comes at a critical juncture for both teams: South Africa is chasing top spot in Group C, while Zimbabwe are already struggling at the bottom of the group.

Zimbabwe are rooted in the bottom of Group C and will be hoping to staage an upset against South Africa on Friday 10 October 2025. Image: Phill Magakoe

Bafana Bafana enter the match with momentum, having remained unbeaten in their last six internationals, scoring 10 goals and recording two wins and four draws.

Historically, South Africa has dominated this fixture, winning six of the last ten encounters with Zimbabwe, who have managed just two victories and two draws. In their previous four meetings, South Africa won three and drew one, outscoring the Warriors 6–1.

South Africa is facing pressure

Football journalist Brighton Bafana, who provided exclusive analysis for Briefly News, explained that South Africa enters the fixture under pressure following FIFA’s deduction of three points for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho.

This ruling dropped Bafana Bafana to second place in the group, level on points with Nigeria and behind leaders Benin.

Bafana said that the team must show composure. He added that although South Africa were cruising before the points deduction, every remaining match now felt like a final.

He highlighted that Hugo Broos’s men remain confident, riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and enjoying the home advantage in Durban, where the crowd is expected to provide strong support.

South Africa are on a seven match unbeaten run and have the upper hand against a winless Zimbabwe. Image: Phill Magakoe

Zimbabwe seeking first victory

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, continue to struggle in qualifying. The Warriors are winless in eight games and sit bottom of Group C. Bafana noted that internal disruptions had worsened their situation, including the recent resignation of assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi following an off-field incident.

He added that such challenges could unsettle a team already searching for identity, though experienced players like Khama Billiat, Marshall Munetsi, and Knowledge Musona could provide stability.

Bafana also highlighted that coach Michael Nees had called up several South Africa-based players, such as Divine Lunga and Washington Arubi, who would be comfortable in Durban’s conditions.

On the South African side, Mokoena is now eligible to play alongside Bathusi Aubaas and Sipho Mbule in midfield, while Lyle Foster is expected to lead the attack, supported by Apollis and Nkota.

Bafana concluded that South Africa’s composure and tactical depth should see them through, noting that although Zimbabwe would fight hard, Bafana Bafana possess too much quality and momentum to slip.

He predicted a 1-0 win for South Africa, adding that it might not be a high-scoring game, but professionalism and focus would be key.

Match Details:

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

Kick-off: 18:00 (CAT)

TV: SuperSport, SABC Sport

Live Stream: SABC Plus App, DStv App

