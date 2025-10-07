During a tense league match at Rufaro Stadium, Ngezi Platinum Stars’ coach, Takesure Chiragwi, lost his temper and slapped a player

The incident happened shortly after Dynamos scored an own goal, with emotions running high on the technical bench

Following the outburst, Chiragwi stepped down as Zimbabwe Warriors assistant coach, and fans have flooded social media with reactions

In a dramatic scene at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, 4 October 2025, Ngezi Platinum Stars' head coach, Takesure Chiragwi, slapped substitute Macdonald Makuwe during a heated league match against Dynamos, following his own red card.

The incident has drawn widespread attention in Zimbabwean football and sparked debates over sideline conduct in the league.

Takesure Chiragwi of Ngezi platinum Stars slapped his player Macdonald Makuwe. Image: @zbconline

Source: Facebook

The clash occurred in the 34th minute, shortly after Dynamos equalised through an own goal by Ngezi’s Brooklyn Katumba. Chiragwi protested furiously against the goal, claiming a foul in the build-up, which led to the referee showing him a red card for unbecoming behaviour.

Emotional pressure sparks a sideline incident

As Chiragwi was sent off, tempers flared on Ngezi's technical bench. Sub Makuwe approached the coach to calm him down, but instead was slapped in front of cameras and fans.

Other staff intervened to restrain Chiragwi, who was later escorted to the stands to watch the remainder of the game. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, which allowed Dynamos to escape the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Chiragwi attempted to contextualise his actions, saying,

“Football is a game of emotions. There was chaos everywhere… even top managers in the world can react in those moments. But there’s nothing to justify that incident.”

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League investigates conduct

The incident mirrors recent disciplinary issues in Zimbabwean football. Earlier this week, Yadah official Spencer Muvadi was banned for physically assaulting goalkeeper Godknows Gurure.

Ngezi’s team manager, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha, was present during Saturday’s clash but did not intervene in time to prevent the outburst.

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League has yet to announce whether Chiragwi will face further sanctions for the incident. Football fans and analysts are calling for stricter guidelines on sideline conduct to avoid similar situations in the future.

Chiragwi, who is also the Zimbabwe Warriors assistant coach, has stepped down from his position following the incident.

This development comes as Zimbabwe prepares to face South Africa on Friday, 10 October, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Fans online have been sharing their opinions on the incident, often with humour:

@therealjaphbee:

“His name should be changed to TakeFive.”

@mouga_l:

“He’d be great as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.”

@SMohlabe:

“We need such a coach here in Mamelodi.”

@bra_ntswembu:

“Daniel ‘Mambush’ Modau would be so proud 🤣.”

@ZNxarhuni:

“TAKESURE. I always thought it was a Japanese name, similar to Masataka Taketsuru, among others. That was before I knew about their unique names.”

@nontandoag:

“Takesure is gone… Bafana Bafana makes sure you win 😆😆.”

@proper_thuthuz:

“I’m guessing the argument stems from the player saying, ‘Your tactics are not making sure…’”

Takesure Chiragwi who was the assistant coach to Zimbabwe's football team stepped down from his posituon after the slapping incident. Image:@zifa

Source: Facebook

