Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles continue, with the Soweto giants now winless in their last four Premier Soccer League matches and managing just one victory in six games across all competitions.

During that period, the Glamour Boys recorded both draws and defeats under under-pressure coach Nasreddine Nabi, who has since departed the club — though Chiefs are yet to officially confirm his exit.

In his absence, assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have taken temporary charge at Naturena. However, uncertainty remains over whether the duo will be trusted to lead the team moving forward — a move that former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi believes would be a mistake.

Baloyi believes the club’s biggest challenge lies not on the pitch but within the technical setup, urging management to swiftly address the growing uncertainty around the coaching situation.

“I think the biggest problem at the moment for Chiefs is not the players, but the coaching side. There’s too much uncertainty there, and the sooner the club resolves it, the better,” Baloyi told FARPost.

He stressed that the constant changes in leadership — following Nasreddine Nabi’s departure and the temporary stewardship of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef — have created instability among the players.

“Whether they continue with the interim coaches or bring in someone new, a decision must be made. Each coach has a different personality, and when players are exposed to different approaches every week, it affects how they respond and perform,” Baloyi explained.

The Amakhosi legend concluded by warning that the team’s inconsistency will persist until the club settles the issue once and for all.

“Right now, the Achilles heel at Chiefs is the coaching situation. The quicker it’s resolved, the better for the entire club.”

Source: Briefly News