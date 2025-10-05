South African football legend Benni McCarthy has called for accountability following FIFA’s decision to penalise Bafana Bafana for fielding a suspended player.

FIFA docked South Africa three points after Teboho Mokoena, who had accumulated two yellow cards in previous Group C fixtures, was included in the lineup for the World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March.

McCarthy insists such administrative errors are unacceptable at national team level and says those responsible must face consequences to prevent similar incidents in future.

McCarthy says those responsible must be held to account if South Africa fail to take maximum points against Zimbabwe and Rwanda and miss out on World Cup qualification. He warned that administrative incompetence cannot be tolerated and that “heads have to fly” should the team be eliminated because of avoidable errors.

He stressed the gravity of the situation — South Africa last reached a World Cup in 2002 — and warned that if the team are eliminated due to administrative failings rather than on-field performance, those responsible should pay the price. “If these two games don’t go accordingly and we are knocked out because of incompetence, then heads have to fly,” he said.

