Orlando Pirates legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has criticised Mamelodi Sundowns for allowing their usually high standards to slip amid a disappointing run of form.

The Brazilians’ struggles continued on Saturday as they were knocked out of a second cup competition this season, suffering a surprise Round of 16 defeat to Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout.

“My concern in all this is that Sundowns have worked extremely hard to reach the top,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“What needs to happen now is for other PSL teams to raise their level and catch up, not for Sundowns to drop theirs. It’s like they’ve climbed to the top of the mountain, and instead of others trying to reach them, Sundowns have decided to walk back down. That’s exactly what’s happening — and it’s not something we want to see from Sundowns.”

The former Pirates marksman also suggested that coach Cardoso should be relieved of his duties, criticizing the team’s recent dip in form under his leadership.

Source: Briefly News