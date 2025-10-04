DJ Chymamusique gave people a health update since he had a car accident that took the life of fellow artist DJ Poizen

The South African DJ was admitted to the intensive care unit when the accident happened on 31 August 2025

DJ Chymamusique took to social media and let people know how he is doing ever since he was involved in the serious car crash

DJ Chymamusique reported back to his worried fans after experiencing a car accident. The musician survived the car crash that took DJ Poizen's life.

DJ Chymamusique showed off his speedy recovery after surviving a crash. Image: @chymamusique

Source: Instagram

Concern poured out from South Africans as DJ Chymamusique was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the progress he has made toward recovery.

DJ Chymamusique posted a photo on X, showing people know that he was doing well following a car accident. The musician was on the road with DJ Poizen, who died in the fatal car crash. DJ Chymamusique was left in a wheelchair until recently, when he shared a major update.

DJ Chymamusique shared a photo of both of his legs still in moon boots, and he was balancing on crutches. The DJ shared a post expressing disbelief that he was already standing. He wrote:

"Day 33. It’s a miracle, only God knows"

DJ Poizen lost his life in the car accident DJ Chymamusique survived. Image: @poizen_rsa

Source: Instagram

South Africa celebrates DJ Chymamusique recovery

Online users were touched by the positive update DJ Chymamusique shared about his health status. Many shared words of encouragement for the DJ. Chymamusique later posted that he was one of the three who survived in an accident that killed five. See the post of DJ Chymamusique standing below:

@sipho_hlahla realised how serious the accident was:

"I know the accident was bad since it claimed Poizen’s life RIP, but both legs in moon boots, cars are dangerous, guys😭"

@TonyG16016569 commented:

Taking one day at a time. You're appreciated and your contribution is massive. Thank you, and speedy recovery."

@RichmanSekatane was moved to see DJ Chymamusique's injuries:

"Sorry, Chyma 😔 no one deserves this, especially you."

@mikezwini87 advised:

"Give your life to Christ. You have been given a second chance. Some didn't get that chance ."

@lorrenzom encouraged DJ Chymamusique:

"You are coming back nicely, mos next month we will be jogging together."

@sipho_hlahla was stunned:

"I know the accident was bad since it claimed Poizen’s life RIP but both legs in moon boots, cars are dangerous guys😭😭"

@lucaskagiso added:

"You're getting there, brother. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏"

DJ Chymamusique called out for eerie post

Briefly News previously reported that 2025 hit DJ Chymamusique hard, but the muso is not deterred. He did, however, face scrutiny after posting an eerie meme while he recovered from the car accident, which claimed DJ Poizen's life.

The meme was about how his 2025 was going, and this sparked a massive debate.

The muso posted a meme seemingly giving an update on how his year is going. Like everybody else, he was optimistic that 2025 would be his year. However, life happened and tragedy struck, leading him to lose his dear friend.

Source: Briefly News