A trending video of an adorable father and son reunion has melted the hearts of many people on social media

The man who had been on deployment had returned home in a surprise visit that got the son teary and emotional

The boy was awoken from sleep by soft kisses on the cheek by his father and rushed into his arms upon gaining full consciousness

There is nothing as cute as a father-son relationship and this was captured in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the man's wife who described their father and son relationship as vital.

Little boy shed tears as he reunites with dad in sweet video Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @meekypeek

The woman said her husband had been away on deployment as required by his job and returned home in a surprise fashion.

The short capture she shared showed the father come upon his boy who was still asleep and gave him soft kisses on the cheek and neck.

The man then made soft touches on the boy's back in an attempt to wake him.

The boy couldn't contain his joy on seeing his dad

In split seconds, the boy woke up and rushed into the arms of his dad on seeing his figure.

The two locked in a warm embrace amidst screams of joy from the boy.

Watch the emotional video below:

Internet users gush

@bougiemomco remarked:

"All the tears. Deployments have an impact on the kids too. Military kids are so resilient. "

@author_bronte_williams_ opined:

"I Luv this IAm Crying .. Ty for Being Who U R and For Your Service .. Continuous Prayers and Blessing to U And Your Families of All .. So Glad He has This .. From his Parents So Many Children would luv what He Has!! And if they didn’t I Pray they Can give it to Theirs … "

@mrzreddbonebad_24 said:

"Yasss I love it here too I love it the reaction to when he actually woke up and seen who it was my god my heart is full."

@redseptember81 wrote:

"This was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever seen in my life … love to you family."

