A TikTok video of a BMW M5 stripped down by a mechanic gave Mzansi people serious anxiety

The footage became a viral it on te platform and raised concerns about maintaining luxury cars

Many social media users worried about whether the car would ever be restored after seeing the missing engine

A woman was stunned by what a car mechanic did to her BMW. Image: @tumicreswell/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

When you see a BMW M5, you usually think sleek, luxury, and speed - but one TikTok video had Mzansi stressed out for all the wrong reasons.

Man shows condition of a car

Posted by @tumicreswell, the clip shows a BMW M5 in pieces, with its engine stripped down by a mechanic.

The front of the car looks like it’s been through a disaster, while the interior also looked like a mess. Netizens couldn’t help but wonder if the car would ever be the same.

Car video spreads on TikTok

The clip racked up 897k views, and got shocked netizens sharing their thoughts. The guy cleverly added the popular TikTok sound of a woman venting about car troubles and it fueled the heated debate.

Watch the video below:

The once-beautiful blue BMW M5 was practically unrecognisable, and viewers weren’t convinced the mechanic could pull off a miracle to get it back to its former glory.

See some comments below:

@thabisomasikhwa said:

"The problem started when you want to drive a BMW but can't afford to take it at the right place for the service."

@AdolphAkaniAllen wrote:

"This happens when you say I don't need a man."

@modikoechere mentioned:

"That car will never be the same again."

@Mpilo asked:

"How do you take an M5 to a backdoor mechanic? 😭😭"

@JackieZN posted:

"The engine is running somewhere now. 🤔"

@HalfSkopo stated:

"I’d rather park my BMW until I have enough money to take it to the dealership than trust a random mechanic. 😭"

@M.Seepa commented:

"Ziyakhala kwa I know my worth. 😂"

@Cremendo joked:

"From M5 to M-Zero. 😭😭💔"

Car mechanic takes 7-months daughter to workshop

In another article, Briefly News reported that James Emina, the auto mechanic who takes care of his daughter at the workshop, said life has been challenging.

The man is no longer living with his wife because she is having mental challenges, according to him. He said he doesn't have the money to take his wife to the hospital for a psychiatrist appointment.

