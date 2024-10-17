A TikTok video of a man devouring an octopus meal with moving tentacles, left the internet buzzing with reactions

The footage shows the guy with a hearty appetite going all in, and polishing off the sizable meal in no time

Social media users were shocked that the tentacles were still moving even though the octopus was dead and cooked

A man shared a video of his seafood meal on social media. Image: @josemlavichwa

Source: TikTok

If you thought Mzansi’s love for food had no limits, think again! One man took things to a whole new level by feasting on a life-like octopus, and TikTokkers are not having it.

Eating moving octopus tentacles

The clip, shared by @josemlavichwa, shows the guy absolutely going to town on the meal, with the tentacles still squirming as he held the octopus.

His daughter’s reaction said it all. When he tried to offer her a bite, she declined and focused on her phone.

Watch the video below:

Food video gets TikTok users talking

The video, which racked up 469k views and 1,691 comments, had TikTok buzzing. People flooded the comments section with their shocked reactions and opinions.

Despite being cooked, the octopus’s movements left viewers both horrified and fascinated. TikTok users couldn’t believe their eyes.

Read a few comments below:

@phumzzz joked:

"Sometimes it's nice to be poor. 😭"

@Hergirlfriend 🏳️‍🌈🥹❤️

"Sir it's moving. 😭"

@austentmbewe mentioned:

"We won't reach December people they eat October. 😭🙌"

@Johnny commented:

"One bite and it's dead? How's that possible? 🙆 🤣"

@Dineo wrote:

"I had to keep going back. Now I can confirm this is already dead and cooked."

@romeo asked:

"What are the benefits of octopus to a man's health?"

@The_Queen said:

"The scream I let out when I saw you biting it while it's moving. 😭😭"

@Lady🤤🤤 added:

"Bro started chopping the heart first. 😂💔"

Source: Briefly News