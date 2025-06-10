A South African woman’s TikTok video showcasing Woolworths' impressive cake selection went viral online

She unveiled the price of the dessert and how much one could save after purchasing the cake

People in Mzansi flooded the comments section to share their thoughts as they reacted with mixed feelings

A local woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her discovery of an impressive cake selection at Woolworths, sending Mzansi dessert lovers into a frenzy.

A woman in South Africa unveiled Woolworths' impressive cake selection in a TikTok video. Image: @lillian_235

Source: TikTok

Woman shares a sneak peek of Woolworths' cakes

Taking to her social media account under the handle @lillian_235, the young babe unveiled a selection of different decadent cakes she came across from the popular retail store Woolworths, praising the taste, presentation, and affordability.

@lillian_235's clip features a variety of cakes, including a rich chocolate ganache, a classic carrot cake, and a luxurious red velvet option, all neatly packaged and described as “bakery-level quality without the hassle of baking at home.”

The cakes were being sold two for R209, and the shop claimed that one would save R30 if they bought two cakes for that price.

Her video quickly racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments within two days of its publication, with many users flocking to the comments with mixed reactions.

The unexpected attention has once again placed Woolworths in the spotlight for its quality offerings, particularly in the bakery and dessert department. Known for its premium food products, the retailer seems to have tapped into a growing market of foodies seeking indulgent options without the effort of home baking.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Woolies' cake plug

Mzansi netizens didn’t hold back in the comments section. Some shared their own experiences with Woolworths’ dessert range, while others cracked jokes as they poke fun, saying:

Zanele Majola said:

"Funny thing is your caption says just jokes, but we have people in here telling you school is important, who needs to go to school now?"

Dineo Khunou975 added:

"I was ready to spend my last R100 on 3 different flavours."

Michael Tebogo wrote

"Should I tell him or u will..? Nah.... Let him go, he'll find out pretty soon."

Sashaaa@123 stated:

"Mina, I was shocked that Woolies cakes are now close to R300. How did we get here?"

Makantando17 replied:

"Ndizokbetha wena i almost took my last R100 to buy 3 of them until i read the caption nd see save R30."

Sester Lekae commented:

"If I didn't read the comments as a hobby, I would've been at Woolies first thing in the morning. Cause why ready captions when there are people who went to school to do all the reading the come nd report for us here. Bye."

More on Woolies cakes

Briefly News reported that a gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people.

reported that a gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people. One lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video. The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths.

One stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100. Her rating sent a shock wave through SA.

