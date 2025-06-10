“It’s Giving Titanic”: Student Exposes Terrible Res Conditions During Winter, SA Chips In
- A student’s viral TikTok video highlights severe water leaks and poor facilities, showing the dangerous effects of heavy rains on campus housing
- Despite repeated complaints, students expressed frustration over the lack of urgency from campus facilities management to address the deteriorating conditions
- South Africans were stunned as they took to the comments section to voice their opinions
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A student in Cape Town has shed a harsh light on dire living conditions within a campus residence, exposing significant water leaks and inadequate facilities as winter bites hard.
Student exposes leaks & poor res conditions
The young woman’s alarming visuals and detailed accounts were posted under her TikTok handle @yamkelam6, which has since gone viral within a day of its publication.
In the video, heavy rainfall and severe leaks from recent heavy rains are shown, with water reportedly cascading into rooms, hallways, and common areas. While taking to her caption, @yamkelam6 simply said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Umntu uhlala ehostel'a sana Plein Street South Point when I catch you when I catch you."
The young lady’s brave decision to go public has quickly galvanised the student community, with many others sharing similar experiences of dilapidated conditions. There is growing frustration over what students perceive as a lack of urgent response from facilities management, despite repeated complaints.
As Cape Town braces for more winter rainfall, the urgency for the university to address these foundational infrastructure failures is paramount to ensure students have safe and habitable living environments.
Watch the video below:
Manzsi chims in on res conduction
South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the road's bad condition, saying:
Skeyi Olwethu shared:
"Is this in 12 Plein? We held those Res Building Managers by bols when I was still an RSA residing there. Kanti, the waterproofing they installed 5 years ago, what is it proving?"
Lauren cracked a joke, saying:
"It’s giving Titanic."
Tweedyy wrote:
"I’d just pack my bags and go home."
Angela expressed:
"Iyooo and the rug floors my room stinks."
Rina stated:
"Fees must fall, so no money for maintenance...really bad."
Motheo Moiloa stated:
"Stop praying for the rain to come to your life."
4 Epic res exposes from SA students
- Briefly News reported that A learner in Mzansi was not impressed with the state of her student accommodation, so she took to TikTok to show it off. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimi.sodlongwana, shared a clip where she exposed the impaired conduction they are subjected to as students in a residence in Cape Town.
- A video of a res in KwaZulu-Natal is making rounds on social media, and people are not impressed with the architectural design.
- The condition of the Walter Sisulu University student accommodation appalled many South Africans after trending online.
- VUT students living in residence face hardship, resorting to cooking with firewood due to a lack of fire and Wi-Fi, leaving many disheartened. In an age where digital connectivity and reliable power are considered basic necessities, a recent video shared on 4 June 2025 has pulled back the curtain on a harsh reality faced by some university students in South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za