A student’s viral TikTok video highlights severe water leaks and poor facilities, showing the dangerous effects of heavy rains on campus housing

Despite repeated complaints, students expressed frustration over the lack of urgency from campus facilities management to address the deteriorating conditions

South Africans were stunned as they took to the comments section to voice their opinions

A student in Cape Town has shed a harsh light on dire living conditions within a campus residence, exposing significant water leaks and inadequate facilities as winter bites hard.

Student exposes leaks & poor res conditions

The young woman’s alarming visuals and detailed accounts were posted under her TikTok handle @yamkelam6, which has since gone viral within a day of its publication.

In the video, heavy rainfall and severe leaks from recent heavy rains are shown, with water reportedly cascading into rooms, hallways, and common areas. While taking to her caption, @yamkelam6 simply said:

"Umntu uhlala ehostel'a sana Plein Street South Point when I catch you when I catch you."

The young lady’s brave decision to go public has quickly galvanised the student community, with many others sharing similar experiences of dilapidated conditions. There is growing frustration over what students perceive as a lack of urgent response from facilities management, despite repeated complaints.

As Cape Town braces for more winter rainfall, the urgency for the university to address these foundational infrastructure failures is paramount to ensure students have safe and habitable living environments.

Watch the video below:

Manzsi chims in on res conduction

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the road's bad condition, saying:

Skeyi Olwethu shared:

"Is this in 12 Plein? We held those Res Building Managers by bols when I was still an RSA residing there. Kanti, the waterproofing they installed 5 years ago, what is it proving?"

Lauren cracked a joke, saying:

"It’s giving Titanic."

Tweedyy wrote:

"I’d just pack my bags and go home."

Angela expressed:

"Iyooo and the rug floors my room stinks."

Rina stated:

"Fees must fall, so no money for maintenance...really bad."

Motheo Moiloa stated:

"Stop praying for the rain to come to your life."

